Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Balfour United Methodist Church
Inurnment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Columbarium at the US Naval Academy
Annapolis, MD
Harold Edmond "Hal" Dolenga

Harold Edmond "Hal" Dolenga Obituary
Harold "Hal" Edmond Dolenga, 85, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House after battling cancer. Hal was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and Naval officer who inspired others with his tenacity, diligence, ingenuity, and wittiness. Hal was a trooper who overcame many challenges, including surviving cancer twice. His earthly burdens have been lifted now and he is at peace with God.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at Balfour United Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. with a reception at the church after the service. Inurnment in the Columbarium at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD will take place on August 9, 2019 at 11:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hal's honor to the Salvation Army or the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Published in The Times-News on June 26, 2019
