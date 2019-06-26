|
|
Harold "Hal" Edmond Dolenga, 85, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Elizabeth House after battling cancer. Hal was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and Naval officer who inspired others with his tenacity, diligence, ingenuity, and wittiness. Hal was a trooper who overcame many challenges, including surviving cancer twice. His earthly burdens have been lifted now and he is at peace with God.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 29, 2019 at Balfour United Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. with a reception at the church after the service. Inurnment in the Columbarium at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD will take place on August 9, 2019 at 11:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hal's honor to the Salvation Army or the U.S. Navy Memorial.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family.
Published in The Times-News on June 26, 2019