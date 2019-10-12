|
Harold Elwood Johnson, 92, of Hendersonville died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Robert and Vyrle Florence Nelson Johnson.
Harold was a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering, and continued his studies at the Air Force Institute earning his Master's Degree. He dedicated 26 years of service to our country in the United States Air Force, not only as a pilot but, as an electrical engineer as well. He enjoyed spending time on his Ham Radio (W4ZCB) and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alice Morrow Johnson of the home. He is also survived by two sons: Steven Johnson and his wife, Linda of Pickerington, Ohio, and Martin Johnson and his wife, Rene, of Lecanto, Florida. Two Daughters: Terry Johnson Dean and her husband, Philip of Tampa, Florida and Diana Johnson Reed and Glenn Peterson of Hendersonville. He is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be private, followed by interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Harold's memory be directed to The Air Force Society at 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.
