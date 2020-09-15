Harold Gordon McKinney, 81, of Flat Rock, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pardee Hospital. He was a native of Caswell County and the son of the late William Clyde McKinney and Edna Blanch Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Stainback McKinney (2007), his sister Ellen McKinney Gardner, as well as his brother, Billy McKinney.
A loyal employee of General Electric in Hendersonville, he was an Engineering Assistant for over 30 years. Equally, he was a dedicated member and served as a deacon at East Flat Rock First Baptist Church, where he used his design and draftsman skills to draw building plans and was an important part of the van ministry.
He served his Country in the Army National Guard beginning in 1962, and was honorably discharged in 1967.
His God given ability to work with his hands allowed him the joy of creating anything from custom cabinets to restoring old cars; his work spoke for itself. One of his greatest delights was helping his family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Keith McKinney and his wife Renee of Boiling Springs, one daughter, Kim Harrison and her husband John of Hendersonville, one grandson, Aiden of Boiling Springs, as well as one brother, Roger McKinney and wife Laura of Cary and his special friend, Gail Collins and family of Flat Rock.
A Celebration of Life service will be held online this Saturday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Keith McKinney and Rev. Jeff Neelands officiating. Information regarding this service is available by contacting family, East Flat Rock First Baptist Church at 828-692-0765, or Boiling Springs Baptist Church at 704-434-6244.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, arrangements to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to His Kids Child Development Center at 2227 Spartanburg Highway, East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
