HENDERSONVILLE- Harold Richard Watkins, age 85 of Hendersonville, died Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Universal Health Care after a period of declining health. He was born June 6, 1934 in Fletcher a son of the late Edward and Nada Scarborough Watkins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Derrick Leroy Watkins in 1996.
He was native of Henderson County for 65 years, He retired from Cranston Print Works after thirty three and half years of dedicated service.
Harold served our country in the United States Navy and the Army during Korean Conflict and was a member of Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years April Wiles Watkins; three sons, Rick Watkins, Curt Watkins and Tim and his wife, Karen Watkins; two daughters, Pamala and her husband, Steve Ponder and Melissa Finley; one brother, Arnold Watkins; eleven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Sunday September 15th, 2019 at Fletcher Seventh Day Adventist Church conducted by Ivan Blake.
In lieu of his family request that donations in Harold's memory be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019