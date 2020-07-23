Harry Charles Lockaby, 93, of Hendersonville, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, following several months of declining health. Harry, the oldest son of eight children, was born on November 7, 1926 in Cane Creek, NC to the late Rafe and Jenny Lockaby.
At the age of 16, he began his career in the US Postal Service riding his bicycle carrying special delivery letters.
Harry served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945-1946. After his discharge, he returned to work at the Hendersonville Post Office and was promoted to regular Clerk-Carrier in 1950. He was appointed to serve as Superintendent of mail in 1957. In 1966, he was promoted to Assistant Postmaster and in 1979 he was promoted to Postmaster.
In 1945, Harry married Katherine Perry of Hendersonville. The Lockabys were founding members of Faith Tabernacle, which became Faith Bible Church where he served in various capacities for many years. They joined Covenant Presbyterian Church of Hendersonville in 2001.
Harry was a former member of the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce, the Henderson County Planning Board and former chairman of the Social Service Board of Henderson County.
Harry retired from the US Postal Service in 1982. Retirement allowed him to enjoy his favorite pastime, playing tennis. He was an avid member of the Henderson County Tennis Association and served as treasurer of the organization for many years.
In 1983, his father was severely injured and Harry assisted in his care for the following 14 years.
Harry's greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Katherine Perry Lockaby; children Harry Gene Lockaby (Sidney), Janet Lockaby Hathcock (Mikeal), Kathy Lockaby Khalifa and Claire Lockaby DiBlasi (Nick); grandchildren Jenny Lyda Russell (Scott), Jessica KarunuñganRomann (Thomas), Maria Leonora Lockaby Karunuñgan, Hayden Whitney Lockaby (Anthony), Rafe Harrison Lockaby (Malone), Nicholas Edgar DiBlasi, Christopher Robert DiBlasi and Matthew Stephen DiBlasi; great-grandchildren Trevor Sakai-Jolivette, Mason Charles Pryor, Jay Forest Pryor, Katherine Scott Russell, Jackson Belmont Russell, Charles Joseph Sedillo-Dietzel, Harley Lockaby Mollica and Lillian Elizabeth Lockaby and sisters Norma Lockaby Thomas and Linda Lockaby Drake.
A private graveside service was held at Shepherd Memorial Park, with Pastor Tim Jones and Pastor Steve Mirich officiating. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Harry's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Hendersonville Rescue Mission, 600 Maple St., Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2101 Kanuga Rd., Hendersonville, NC 28739.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.