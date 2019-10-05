Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Harry F. Williams Jr.

Harry F. Williams Jr. Obituary
Harry F. Williams, Jr., 94, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Henderson County, he was born May 29, 1925 to the late Harry F. Williams and Florence S. Williams. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Williams.
Harry finished high school in Easley, SC, and was a 1949 graduate of Presbyterian College. He served in the US Army during WWII with the 33rd War Dog Platoon in Italy. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation from 1950 to 1978 before retiring to Hendersonville in 1978. Harry was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas W. Williams and wife Diana, and Laurence M. "Mac" Williams and wife Kathy; a daughter, Mary E. "Lyn" Baranowski and husband Joe; a brother, Ed Williams of Greer, SC; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Bethel Wesleyan Church Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Carolina Village Hall with Rev. Don Taws officiating.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
