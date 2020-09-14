1/
Harry Lee Byrd
Harry Lee Byrd, 82, of Horse Shoe entered into his eternal home of Heaven surrounded by his devoted children on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home after a brief illness with cancer. He was born May 19, 1938 in Brevard to Arvil Raymond and Lucy Lou Byrd. He graduated from Etowah High School and he retired from General Electric company after 34 years of service. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Harry loved basketball, golf, baseball and especially his family. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch looking up in the valley, watching the wildlife graze the fields. Harry treasured the time spent with his wife and family, especially his grandkids whom he was always cutting up with. His sense of humor never left even during the hardest of times throughout his illness.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, "The love of his life", Emma Geneva Byrd; brothers, William Byrd of Camden, SC and Donald Byrd of Saluda, NC; and sisters, Betty Jo Jones and Margaret Byrd both of Roanoke, VA.
Harry was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandra (Chris), Dwane Byrd (Melinda), Lucinda Hart (Jeff ) all of Horse Shoe; six grandchildren Kelly Cagle (Josh), Casey Duncan (Christina), Samantha Byrd, Stephanie Byrd, Julie Hart and Cassie Hart; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Cagle, Madelyn Cagle and Caroline Duncan; sisters Mary Marona of Etowah, Ruby Byrd of Roanoke, VA; brothers, Johnny Byrd of Scottsdale, AZ and David Byrd of Horse Shoe and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a heart felt thank you to his private sitters David Ward, Ruth Adams and Sheila Cole. Also Four Seasons Palliative Care Team and the Hospice Team.
A private graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Rick Phillips and Clint McKnight officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
