|
|
CHESNEE- Harry Moore Love, 90, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Universal Health Care following a short period of declining health.
A native of Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Mattye Belle Franklin and the late Roy S. Love.
He spent many years in Spartanburg and he and his wife Carolyn relocated to Hendersonville in 1985.
Harry received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture from his beloved Clemson University in 1950.
He was a registered architect in North and South Carolina and a past chairman of Spartanburg Council of Architects. His career spanned six decades and included a sixteen-year partnership in Carlisle & Love, Architects along with positions at several Architect / Engineering firms.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville and enjoyed the weekly prayer breakfasts. He also enjoyed attending Clemson sporting events. During the 1970's and 80's he was the business manager for Camp Pinnacle (Girls session), which his father-in-law, Hubert "Red" Dobson, cofounded.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of sixty years Carolyn Dobson Love and by his brother William S. Love. He is survived by two sons: Bill and Mike Love, Mike's wife Connie, and grandchildren: Lucy Britton and Laura Love.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Floyds Green Lawn Cemetery in Spartanburg. The Reverend Steve Scoggins will officiate the service.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Universal who took care of our dad during his final month.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry Love's name to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, 312 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservices or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020