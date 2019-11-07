|
Harvey Bernard Schwalbach, age 96, died on Oct. 30, 2019. Harvey was predeceased by his loving wife, Lois, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage that began with a road trip to Mexico and always included much travel and high adventure. Harvey remained proudly independent and self-reliant until the end of his life. He was the last surviving of the 11 children of John Joseph and Mary Veronica Schwalbach.
Born in St. Paul, Minn., Harvey graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He was the first in his family to attend college and did so only after a hiatus of three years to help at home with an ailing sibling. He and Lois married in 1947 the year after Harvey's graduation. He then went to work for American Hoist & Derrick in the cost department, while continuing his studies at night school.
A year later, he began a career with General Electric that spanned almost four decades and included work in New York, Connecticut, Lynn, Hendersonville, Mexico City, Chicago, and Louisville. Among his career highlights were opening the company's outdoor lighting plant in Hendersonville, as the youngest Manager of Finance in General Electric, and taking GE public in Mexico.
As a young man, Harvey attended Cretin Military Academy, graduating as a 1st Lieutenant, and exhibited early on his business interest and acumen, starting a small print shop, setting (and dodging) pins at a bowling alley with his beloved brother Kenny, and hawking newspapers and magazines through the Depression.
In 1985, Harvey retired and returned to Hendersonville, where he enjoyed bridge and golf and served on the board of the Hendersonville Country Club. A steady stream of family visited regularly; and Harvey and Lois, also, traveled around the world to meet the friends they had made in life. Harvey is survived by his children: Bob (Jude), Jeanne (Richard, deceased), and Betsy; grandchildren: Reed (Chris), Joshua, Heron (Tara), Mathew (Darcy), Maggie, Marc (Molly), and Zachary; and greatgrandchild: Vivianne.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Four Seasons hospice care. www.FourSeasonsCFL.org. or Immaculata Catholic School. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled.
Published in The Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019