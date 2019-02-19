Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Heath Byrd


Heath Byrd Obituary
Heath "Beef" Byrd, 42, of East Flat Rock went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019. He is survived by his children, Cameron and Madilyn; parents, Gary and Wanda Justus Byrd; grandmother, Vellimae Bishop Justus; brother, Shannon, his wife Kris, and their children, Tyler, Chase, Liam and Hadley.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Willie Walters will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
