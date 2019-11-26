Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Edney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather (Elder) Edney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather (Elder) Edney Obituary
Ms. Heather Elder Edney, 47, of Asheville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence. She was a 1990 graduate of Brevard High School and a graduate of the nursing program at AB Tech. She has been employed as a registered nurse with Fleshers of Fairview for a number of years.
Heather loved shopping and talking on the phone, especially with her family. She loved doing things for and with her children. She was a homebody; whose house was always clean with a neatly landscaped yard.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, McKenzie Rileigh Edney and Madeleine Scott Edney; her parents, Charles Henry and Janice Nix Elder; brothers, Christopher Elder and Andrew Elder; nephews, CJ Elder and Ashton Griffin; niece, Finley Elder; cousin and best friend, Donna Breedlove and close friend, Shannon Kraft.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -