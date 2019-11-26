|
Ms. Heather Elder Edney, 47, of Asheville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence. She was a 1990 graduate of Brevard High School and a graduate of the nursing program at AB Tech. She has been employed as a registered nurse with Fleshers of Fairview for a number of years.
Heather loved shopping and talking on the phone, especially with her family. She loved doing things for and with her children. She was a homebody; whose house was always clean with a neatly landscaped yard.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, McKenzie Rileigh Edney and Madeleine Scott Edney; her parents, Charles Henry and Janice Nix Elder; brothers, Christopher Elder and Andrew Elder; nephews, CJ Elder and Ashton Griffin; niece, Finley Elder; cousin and best friend, Donna Breedlove and close friend, Shannon Kraft.
Services will be private.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019