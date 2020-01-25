Home

College Heights United Meth
942 South Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
College Heights United Methodist Church
942 South Blvd.
Lakeland, FL
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
College Heights United Methodist Church
Helen B. Dyer

Helen B. Dyer Obituary
Helen B. Dyer, 84, died Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born May 19, 1935, in Mountain Home, NC, the daughter of Odell and Kathryn Williams Brock.
She was a graduate of Hendersonville (NC) High School, '53, and Stetson University, '57. She was a lifelong early childhood educator. In 1958, she married Leslie J. Dyer. The celebrated 61 years of marriage in August of 2019. She was an active member of College Heights United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Neva, and brother-in-law, Richard W. Pearce, Sr. and great-niece, Katie Pearce.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Leslie J. Dyer, are her daughter, Sheila Dyer, and her son, Keith Dyer; along with nephew, Richard W. Pearce, Jr. (Cathy) and niece, Karen Pearce, and great-nephews, Ricky and Rowan Pearce; brother-in-law, Michael L. Dyer (Rosemarie), nephew, Michael G. Dyer (Kati), and great-nephews, Luke and Isaac Dyer.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33803. Visitation at 3pm prior at the church.
Interment will be Monday, January 27, 2020 in Deland, Florida.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
