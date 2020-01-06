|
Helen Valsame Balcom, of Mills River went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville.
Helen was born in Hendersonville, NC; the daughter of the late Charles and Amanda Lillie Jackson Valsame. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, George Valsame and James Valsame, and her first husband, Floyd E. Hill.
Helen was married to Rev. Billy Ray Balcom for 57 years; they shared a deep love and devotion for each other. Her husband is the Founder and Pastor of New Beginning Baptist Church of Mills River, NC. She taught the Ladies' Sunday School Class, served as the church secretary, church clerk, assistant pianist, bookkeeper and chief bottle washer. One of her greatest joys was writing scripts for the puppet shows that were used in Vacation Bible School, all of which, she did with a love for the Lord and His work.
She felt her greatest contribution was teaching ladies how to use truths' from God's Word to glorify God in their lives. She always said, "Everything begins at home" as a reminder for families to put God first. She had a great love for people with a compelling concern for reaching the unconverted with the saving truth of Christ.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three sons: Gary E. Hill and his wife Pachula of Dallas, TX; Larry J. Hill of Myrtle Beach, SC; and Timothy D. Balcom and his wife Julie of Asheville. Five grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Nathaniel, Nicolette, Noah, Robert and Joel as well as two great-grandchildren, Channing and Laina. One niece, Jimi Anne Gibson of Hampstead, and two nephew: Thomas Valsame of Castle Hayne and James Mark Valsame of Raleigh.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at New Beginning Baptist Church in Mills River, with the Rev. Billy R. Balcom officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Helen's memory be directed to New Beginning Baptist Church, 29 Marlowe Drive, Mills River, NC 28759.
