Helen (Ray) Clough, 73, of Horse Shoe, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Asheville, she was the wife of Donald Clough of Horse Shoe, and the daughter of the late Ernest Atwater and Dorothy Mae (Moore) Ray. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carlis Matthews, and a sister, Esther Ray Rollins.
Helen was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and attended Boylston Baptist Church. She loved bird watching and enjoyed crocheting angels at Christmas for friends and family.
In addition to her husband of 15 years, she is survived by a daughter, Carla Owen of Horse Shoe, a son, Daniel K. Matthews (Anna) of Moore, SC; two step-daughters: Linda Lawrence and Sylvia Nobles; a step-son, Carlis ""Pete"" Matthews, Jr; five grandchildren: Ayslynn Faye Matthews, Mary-Angel Ramirez, Gavin Elwin Matthews, Sadira Ackermann, and Aaron Brown; and two sisters: Adele Ray of Horse Shoe and Ernestine Wells of Elliston, VA.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Etowah, with Rev. James Burress officiating.
