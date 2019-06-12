|
Helen F. (Snelling) Dunn, 92, of Hendersonville, NC died early Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019 at Mission Hospital after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Shuler Funeral Home. At the family's request, burial will be private. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
