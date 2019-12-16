Home

Helen (Corn) Jaramillo

Helen (Corn) Jaramillo Obituary
Helen Corn Jaramillo went to be home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and the love of her life, Edward Jaramillo, Jr. on December 6, 2019 at 97 years of age. She came from sturdy German/Irish stock.
Helen, a direct descendant of John Peter Corn of Henderson County, an aide-de-camp to General George Washington, was born on November 15, 1922 to Samuel Lee Corn and Lillie McCarson Corn in Hendersonville. She is survived by her son, Terry Jaramillo, his wife, Susan; and their two children: daughter, Ashley Jaramillo Cueto, and great grandchildren, Alexander, Madison and Christopher; and son, Andrew Jaramillo and great grandson, Daniel.
She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Gail Corn Rhodes and her children, Dena and Kyle; Becky Corn Banks and her children, Cody and Gary; Larry Corn and his wife, Linda; Kenny Corn and his wife, Ginger and their children, Tyler and Dawson; Pat Corn and his wife Monica of Sevierville, Tennessee; and Duane Corn of Bensalem, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her loving godson, Frank Cordero and his wife Ana of Miami, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18th, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Rev. Wally Shamburger of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville will officiate over the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in support of missionaries in the field. 100% goes directly to the missionaries. Contact Mitch Davis, Missions Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville 828-693-3493 for details.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
