|
|
Helen Louise Fleming Taylor, age 85 a lifelong resident of Hendersonville died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. She was born February 18, 1935 in Henderson County, NC; a daughter to the late Homer Fleming and Flora Case Fleming. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband M.H. "Bo" Taylor; one son, Robert Eugene Taylor; three brothers, Houston Fleming, Jack Fleming and Brownlow Fleming along with one sister, Gladys Ruff.
She is survived by one son, Ricky Taylor and his wife, Linda; two daughters, Pat Reed and husband, George and Teresa Knowles; five grandchildren, Andy Reed, Adam Reed, Kenna Wagner, Jeannie Bradley, Jerry Harris and one sister, Lucille Fleming Ballard. Helen is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild.
The memorial service will be held at East Flat Rock First Baptist Church on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Brent Thomas officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 2:45pm at East Flat Rock First Baptist Church.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd and Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are assisting family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020