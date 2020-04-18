|
|
Helen Mae (née Burns) Crawford, 91, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Carolina Village Medical Center. She was born in Akron OH to the late James E. and Hilda Benker Burns. She was also preceeded in death by her husband, Thomas Crawford; brothers, James Burns Jr, Donald, Wayne, John, Richard, and William; sister, Mary (née Burns) Garner; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou (née Krupitzer) Crawford; and niece, Martha (née Burns) Mangan. Helen previously resided in Pittsburgh PA and was a bookkeeper at Wenn United.
An active member of her community, she belonged to Ladies Bridge Club of Welcome Wagon, the Hendersonville Country Club, and Reading Buddies at Carolina Village, was a Council on Aging Thrift Shop volunteer, and leader of an Exercise Balance Class at Carolina Village. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville, and enjoyed golf and bowling.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Crawford II; grandchildren, Thomas Crawford III
(Jennifer) of Troy OH, Nicole (née Crawford) Laycox (Travis) of Greer SC; great-grandchildren, Jack Crawford, Sarah Crawford, Dylan Laycox, Preston Laycox; sisters-in-law Florence Burns, Janet Burns and Miriam Burns; and numerous nephews and nieces. We will miss her feistiness and genuine love of people.
Mrs. Crawford's urn will be placed next to her husband's in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's honor to Carolina Village.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020