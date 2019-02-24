|
Our mother and friend Helen Morgan, went to join her loving husband Charles Morgan of 39 years in heaven on Friday February 22nd.
She was born and raised in Puerto Rico the oldest daughter of seven children, coming to live in America in 1956.
She taught herself the English language and went to school for cosmetology and was a beautician most of her life. Helen was a member of the Hendersonville First Church of the Nazarene.
Helen could make anything grow and bloom, even mowing her grass three time a week until last fall. She loved to bowl and did so for many years traveling around the country to do so and even winning a tournament. She loved babies and could not see one without going to visit with it. The thing she loved the most, was being a grandmother and great grandmother.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Charles and her son Roberto Kidd. Her surviving family are sisters Vine' and Mari. Children Andres Medina, Julia Arocho, Charlie Kidd, Ricardo Kidd and wife Julie, their daughter Jennifer and her great granddaughter Jules Morgan Kidd. Walter Kidd and wife Debbie, loving step family Gwen Hyder her previous husband Phil. Kim Morrow and husband Steve. Lynn Gilbert, Dawn Peters and Dale Morgan as well as numerous children and grandchildren were loved by her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
A funeral will be at 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harry Widener officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 pm in the chapel. Entombment will be private. Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019