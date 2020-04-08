|
Helen Sossamon Neill 95, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Pardee UNC Healthcare. She was born January 18, 1925 in Cabarrus County North Carolina to the late James Sossamon and Elizabeth Fury Sossamon. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Elmer Neill, an infant son James Neill and three brothers; Leroy Sossamon, Boyd Sossamon and Baine Sossamon.
Helen was born on a farm in Midland, North Carolina. At the age of 17 she attended Appalachian State Teachers College and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. While attending college she was an active member of the chorus. Upon graduation she became an extension agent with the North Carolina Extension Service in both Jackson and Henderson Counties. She would continue her education while taking classes at NC State University, Penland School of Crafts and John Campbell Folk School at Brasstown. While in Jackson County on a blind date, she met Elmer Yates "E.Y." Neill who would become her husband and the love of her life. Helen and Elmer moved to a number of towns and developed drive –in-theaters before settling in Hendersonville in the mid 1950's. Together they opened the Joy Drive-In Theater and the Joy Hi Fi Center and were married for 58 years until E.Y.'s death in 2006. Helen was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Alma Lee Cheves class.
Like so many in her generation Helen grew up with no electricity, sewed her own wedding gown, believed work was the best therapy and never wasted a thing, some would even say she never threw anything away! However, she was a curious soul who accepted the challenges of change. She was alive to see a man walk on the moon, learned to use an iPad and even lived to see the world through virtual reality goggles. She will be greatly missed by her friends and loved ones.
She is survived by two sons Sam Neill of Hendersonville and Roy Neill and his wife Tammi of Hendersonville. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary Neill and his wife Laura of Asheville; Isaac Neill and wife Heather of Charlotte, NC; Dr. Nina Neill of Greenville, NC; Eron Neill of Wilmington, NC and one great grandchild Yates Neill of Asheville. Helen is also survived by her sister Ethel Hamill aged 102 of Brevard NC and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called her "Dippy". She also leaves behind her precious "Ginger", a fourteen year old long-haired Chihuahua.
Helen has been interred beside her husband Elmer Neill. The family will host a celebration of Helen's life when it is appropriate to gather together. Until then, the family asks that you keep them in your prayers, stay safe and do an act of kindness for someone else.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 8, 2020