Helen Moxley Pace, 87, of Hendersonville, died Monday, June 17, at Carolina Village Medical Center. A native of Henderson County, she was the only child of Lucille Walker Davis and Herman F. Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her husbands; the love of her life, James Elton Moxley, Jr. who died in 1979 and William A. Pace who died in 2013.
Helen is survived by her three children; Linda Moxley Waters and her husband Charles, Debra Moxley Williams and her husband Danny and James E. Moxley III and his wife Deborah; three grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Williams, Daniel James Williams and James E. Moxley IV.
Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019