Helen Greer Weaver, Age 84, of Classic Oaks Circle in Hendersonville, NC passed away on November 20, 2020 from complications due to open heart surgery. Born September 8, 1936 in Ashe County, NC to the late Baxter Greer and Mavis Greer Gochnauer. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Weaver Thompson. Helen was a graduate of Lancing NC High School, then attended Lees-McRae College where she worked at Grandfather Home for Children. Helen went on to graduate from UNC-Asheville with a B.A. followed by Western Carolina University with a Masters. Helen taught school at Fletcher Elementary School from 1971-1992.
She is surviced by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth Weaver of the home; son, Craig Weaver; two half-sisters, Sharron Hodgson (Larry) and Phobe Gochnauer; grandchildren, Kristen Stamey (Andrew) of Watkinsville, GA and Keaton Thompson (Hannah) of Toccoa, GA and four great-grandchildren.
Helen was a lover of children and nature. The family requests all memorial donations in Helen's memory be made to Grandfather Home for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
