Helga Anna Marie Gundersen, 84, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Elizabeth House from multiple organ failure. Born to German field officer Josef Eduard Nurnberger and housewife Charlotte on August 6, 1936, she lived through the horrors of WWII and became a resourceful child for a family of eight by foraging in the forests for food. In 1955, she married Lawrence "Red" Gundersen, a young soldier stationed in Germany. After 63 years of blissful marriage, SFC Gundersen passed away on July 5, 2019.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Nurnberger, and sister, Trudi Fick, German nationals; her children, Charlotte Tallman, Lawrence Jr., Aaron Lee, and Sherry Lynn; grandchildren, Claudia Blaine Gundersen, Anna Marie Gundersen, Aaron James Gundersen, Jessamine Hernandez, Eli Gundersen, Anamarie Gundersen, Sharrod Gundersen, and three great-grandchildren.
Helga loved her children the most and was a notable cook and artist. Her fondness for cooking and entertaining with small groups was a staple in her younger years and she loved to dance. She always wanted to write a children's book based on her travels in the forests searching for food in her youth, but family responsibilities consumed more and more of her time. She and Red traveled all over western Europe in a VW camper van when the kids were young. When the kids started to grow up and leave home, Helga began oil painting again. She painted primarily European castles and villas and many of those originals were sold locally. A great wife, mother, and grandmother, Helga will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Lawrence Gundersen officiating.
