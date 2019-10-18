|
ETOWAH- Henry Raymond Castle, age 85, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
He was the son of the late Henry and Alwina Urrey Castle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Castle; one son, Ryan Castle; one daughter, Diane Castle; one sister, Alice Edelstien; and one brother in law, Saul Edelstien.
Mr. Castle served in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the Brevard American Legion and the Hendersonville VFW. Henry enjoyed baseball and he played and umpired in Henderson County.
Survivors include one daughter, Christine Fontana and husband Joe; two sisters, Doris Granger and husband Dick and Lois Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10am – 12pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Moody-Connolly Funeral Home with military honors at 11am conducted by the Transylvania County Honor Guard.
Published in The Times-News on Oct. 18, 2019