Herbert Laurence Weatherbee Obituary
Herbert Laurence Weatherbee, 92, died at Pardee Hospital on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a period of declining health. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville, Vermont next to his beloved wife of 67 years, Gabrielle, who died in 2014.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
