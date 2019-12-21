|
Herman Sol Weisberg, 90, of Hendersonville died at UNC Pardee Health Care on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1929 in Henderson County; a son of the late Morris and Mae Weisberg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Virginia Brown Weisberg who died in June of this year.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County; Mr. Weisberg graduated from Henderson High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and took over the family business, Reliable Furniture Company and then worked at Westinghouse when he returned home from the military. He was a former member of Agudas Israel Congregation. Herman spent his life as a servant to the community of Henderson County. He was instrumental in helping many volunteer fire departments acquire some of their equipment and training. He was proud to be remembered for his work with the fire departments when the fire training facility at Blue Ridge Community College was named after him. He was always very benevolent with his family and friends as well. Herman will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community. Herman had a heartfelt smile and a very good sense of humor. He had a great love for his pets throughout his life. The way Herman lived his life in service to his family, friends, and community will always be his legacy.
He is survived by his two step-sons: Rick Brown and his wife, Alice of Mills River and Brian Brown of Glendale, AZ; two step-daughters, Cathy Collins and her husband, Jeffrey of Alpharetta, GA and Tracy Hill and her husband, Bobby of Edneyville; one sister, Ruth Solomon; seven grandchildren, April Allison, Heather Allison and her fiancé, Keith Wood, Rachel Malmgren and her husband, Peter, Sarah Crawford and her husband, Cody, Max Hill, Adam Hill and Madison Brown; three great -grandchildren, Sadie Crawford, Ella Malmgren, and Cooper Crawford; one nephew, Larry Solomon and his wife, Lisa; one niece, Sheryl Soloman and a great niece, Myah Solomon.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery on Monday, December 23, 2019 with Rabbi Rachael Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations in Herman's memory be directed to Valley Hill Fire Department 1975 Willow Road, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28739.
