Hicks M. (Jim) Summey, 77, of 4316 Sunset Drive, Martinsville, VA, died on March 13, 2019 at
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born on January 22, 1942 in
Hendersonville, NC to Hicks A. Summey and Evelyn Huggins Summey of Hendersonville, NC.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by one brother, Richard G. Summey of Columbia, SC; a son, Jeffrey Scott
Summey and wife Julie of Stafford, VA; a daughter, Robin S. Hulsey and husband Dan of
Spencer, VA; and grandchildren, Tyler Summey and Avery Summey of Stafford, VA, Michaela
Hulsey of Asheville, NC and Hagan Hulsey of Spencer, VA.
He graduated from Brevard College (Brevard, NC) with an AA degree, East Carolina University
with a BS in chemistry and a master's degree from the University of Virginia.
Mr. Summey worked for the Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) for 34 years as a teacher,
coach, assistant principal, athletic director, and principal. He also worked as a substitute teacher
for HCPS for 15 years after retiring.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at
Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville, VA. Burial arrangements will be determined at a later
date in Hendersonville, NC with family.
Norris Funeral Services and Crematory of Martinsville, VA, is serving the Summey family.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019