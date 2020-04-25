|
Hilda Shelton, 80, of Hendersonville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Lodge of Mills River. A lifelong resident of Henderson county she was born to the late Llyod Orr Smathers and Nelia Syphronia Ledbetter and is also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Shelton; brother, Dan Smathers; and grandchildren Larry Stamey and Jake Lewis. Hilda was a member of The Full Gospel Church, worked as a truck driver, enjoyed spending time with family and reading her Bible. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ruthie Owen of Brevard, Robert (Jennifer) Owen of Colorado; her siblings; Doris Stewart, Deloris Brown, Martha Smith, Teresa Kitchen, David, Joe, John, Wayne, Steve and Mark Smathers. Her grandchildren Matthew and Daniel Smith, Katarina Rogers, Johnathan Stiles, Christopher Stiles, Knight Owen, Conner Owen and 12 great-grandchildren. As well many nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service to be announced later.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020