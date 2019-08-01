|
|
Holly Price Lytle Barker went home to be with her Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Elizabeth House, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born to Buren "Pete" Price and Jacqueline Haydock Price on May 29, 1966.
Holly was a lifelong resident of Hendersonville and graduated from East Henderson High School. She went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from UNC-Asheville. She worked for the Department of Social Services at Pardee Hospital, was a Girl Scout Leader, and was devoted to her charities which included Relay for Life and the Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Holly was a devout Christian woman.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Barker; her children, Marc Lytle and Amanda Lafferty of Cary, and Lee and Nicole Barker of the home; her parents, Pete and Jackie Price; her sister, Mary Lynne Price Hayes and husband, Charles; her sisters-in-law, Virginia Barker and Diane Barker Coffman and husband, Robert; and an aunt, LuVerne Haydock.
Services will be at 2PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Parish Hall of St. James Episcopal Church. Pastor Sarah Fouts will conduct the memorial. The family will receive friends at the home of her parents Friday evening and Saturday morning until 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity or church of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 1, 2019