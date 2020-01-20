|
|
Johnnie Horace King, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Catoosa County, GA. A native of Henderson County, NC, he attended Dana School and worked as a bricklayer, instructor and carpenter. He was a masonry contractor for Blue Ridge Technical College. Horace enjoyed gardening, raising cattle and was a custodian for Baptist churches.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Lancaster King; parents, Johnnie and Debbie King and two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vickie King; granddaughters, Layla (Bobby) Rogers and Mandy (Brandon) Culpepper; great-grandson, Greyson Rogers and great-granddaughters, Ella and Ava Culpepper and two sisters.
A private family gathering will recognize his passing.
We invite you to send a message of comfort and view the King family guestbook at www.serenityfunerals.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020