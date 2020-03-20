|
Hugh Elbert Gleaton, Jr., a Navy veteran and retired ophthalmologist, died on March 17, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Madge Slade Gleaton, four children and their spouses (Shelley Gleaton Bourdon, and her husband Paul; Slade Gleaton, and his wife Lori; Whitney Gleaton Jackson, and her husband Jeff; and Mark Gleaton, and his wife Elaine). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Raised on a farm in south Georgia, Hugh served in the Navy upon graduation from the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. Upon completion of his service, he moved to Hendersonville in 1972 to set up a medical practice, but he continued to be an avid UGA fan. In fact, some of his family often suspected that Hugh's "true" religion was Georgia football. His family is very pleased that one of Hugh's most prized UGA-fan possessions-a framed picture of the University of Georgia's white bulldog mascot, "Uga"-secretly made its way, as a joke, into the office of a local pastor who is a diehard Clemson fan.
Although the University of Georgia was one of the great loves of Hugh's life, his other passions included books, crossword puzzles, baseball, stamp collecting, gardening, and music. He was a life-long classical pianist, who picked up the Celtic fiddle in his retirement years; and, in midlife, developed quite a zest for bluegrass music and the banjo. Hugh loved supporting community art programs and local college scholarships. But he also loved to laugh, most especially at the jokes his wife Madge would make, even when they happened to be at his own expense. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or P.O. Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793; and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice at https://fourseasons.teleioscn.org/ or 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock NC 28731. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Carolina Memorial Sanctuary in Mills River, NC.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020