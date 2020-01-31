|
|
Hugh J. Brennen, 89 of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Advent Health. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and had been a resident of Hendersonville for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Brennen, in June of 2014.
The Brennen family were pioneers of radio and television in the Pittsburgh area. His father owned radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh, and Hugh later went on to own station WHJB in Greensburg, PA.
Surviving are his three children Sally Witherington and her husband Charles of Marietta, Georgia, Liz Brennen of Hendersonville, and Jim Brennen and his wife Terri of Talking Rock, Georgia; four grandchildren, Jenny, Vicki, Charles Jr. and Sara; and two great-grandchildren, Brennen and Hudson.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 3, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden. Burial will be private.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020