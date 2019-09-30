Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Ida Belle "Jerry" ((Barnwell)) Stepp

Ida Belle "Jerry" ((Barnwell)) Stepp Obituary
Ida Belle "Jerry" (Barnwell) Stepp, 92, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Universal Health Care in Fletcher.
Born in Fletcher, she was the daughter of the late Lola Jasper and Isabelle (Rhodes) Barnwell. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Bailey, a grandson, Mike Worley, and a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Chambers.
She was a member of Hooper's Creek Baptist Church.
Jerry is survived by a son, James Chambers (Teresa), two daughters, Lynn Worley (Al) and Beverly Rogers (Norman); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosa Lee Hines and Pauline Wilkie.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
