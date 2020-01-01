Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Ima Jean Wilson Obituary
Ima Jean Fender Wilson, 79, of Fletcher, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Yancey County, Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late Gaither and Rebecca Tipton Fender.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wilson; a son, Danny Wilson (Janet); two grandchildren, Nicole Brogden (Jonathan) and Cameron Wilson (Jaclyn); and two brothers, Levi Fender (Joyce) and Wayne Fender (Jean). She was preceded in death by brothers, James Fender, Charlie Fender, Harold Fender and Ted Fender.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, at Highland Baptist Church with the Revs. Gene Turner and Truman Revis officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 42 Gudger Chapel Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
