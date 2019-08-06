Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Atkinson Obituary
Irene Atkinson, 71, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Care Partners Solace Center. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Irene was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Taylor Gosnell and the wife of the late Bonnie Alan Atkinson, who died in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her son, Nolan Atkinson.
Irene was a great mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Terry of Asheville; two granddaughters, Jazmine and Hailey Terry; two grandsons, Sam and Derrick Middleton; two brothers; one sister; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Maybin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm, prior to the service in the chapel.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now