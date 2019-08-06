|
Irene Atkinson, 71, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Care Partners Solace Center. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Irene was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Taylor Gosnell and the wife of the late Bonnie Alan Atkinson, who died in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her son, Nolan Atkinson.
Irene was a great mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Terry of Asheville; two granddaughters, Jazmine and Hailey Terry; two grandsons, Sam and Derrick Middleton; two brothers; one sister; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Maybin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm, prior to the service in the chapel.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019