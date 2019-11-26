|
Ms. Irene Robertson of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born on July 17, 1916 in Olten, Switzerland, daughter of Eugene and Mina Hildebrand. When she was seven years old her family emigrated to the United States. Irene spent her childhood and working life in New Jersey where she raised a family and was one of the first female employees of the Prudential Life Insurance Company to earn the credentials of Certified Life Underwriter.
After retirement in 1981, Irene and her husband Jim chose to move to Hendersonville. They were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church where they were youth group leaders and Irene served as a Deacon and Elder. She also volunteered as a counselor at IAM, was a member of the Carolina Mountain Club, and enjoyed playing golf at the Hendersonville Country Club and participating in local book and bridge groups. She was an excellent skier, taught some of her grandchildren to enjoy the sport, and was an active skier past the age of 80.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Robertson, a daughter Barbara Anne Robertson, and a son James Robertson Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Lois Fritsche of Kennett Square; PA, a brother Kurt Hildebrand of Pacific Palisades, CA; six grandchildren, James Robertson (Abby) of Hendersonville, Todd Fritsche of Phoenixville, PA, Lisa Lelito of Cary, NC, David Robertson of Mechanicsville, VA, Barbara Ward of Etowah, NC, and Kevin Robertson (Mariam) of Alexandria, VA; her great-grandchildren Valerie Harrison (Wesley) of Hendersonville, James Robertson of Candler, NC, Emalee Richman (Peter) of Hendersonville, Jessica Fritsche of Phoenixville, PA, Madelaine Fritsche of Hershey PA, Katelyn Fritsche of Columbia, SC, Hannah Lelito, of Washington, DC, Joshua Lelito of Cary, NC, Danielle Robertson of Glen Allen, VA, Katelyn Ward, currently serving with the US Army in Lithuania, McKenzie Ward and Kylei Ward of Etowah, NC; two great, great-grandchildren, Viola and Karoline Harrison of Hendersonville.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Interfaith Assistance Ministry, PO Box 2562, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
