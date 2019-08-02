|
SALUDA- Iris Culbreth Thompson, 98, of Saluda went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019 at Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC.
She was the last surviving child of Wilbur Jones and Lillie Mae Plumley Culbreth and widow of John Wallace Thompson.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She loved to quilt and sew. She enjoyed cooking for her church and loved to travel in her later years.
She is survived by two daughters, Pat Owens of Belmont and Jean Nichols of Zirconia; four grandchildren, Jeff Owens and wife, Missy, Tim Nix and wife, Tonya, Amy Hannon and husband, Dan and Michelle Owens; six great grandchildren, Jackson Owens and wife, Savannah, Sam Owens, Hailey Nix, Brady Nix, Emma Owens and Lizzie Hannon; sister in laws, Anne Culbreth and Kathleen Culbreth and a brother in law, Tommy Vehorn.
She was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Zeona C. Flynn, Elbert Culbreth, David Culbreth, Mary C. Foster, Junior Culbreth, Lucille C. Vehorn and Paul Culbreth; a grandson, Greg Owens; and son in laws, Harold Owens and Tom Nichols.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Stanley Adcock and Rev. Hank Vegter. Burial will be in Saluda Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 482 S Orchard Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to Elizabeth House, 581 S Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019