Irma H. Harris, 90 years young went to be with the Lord Friday, August 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Chicago and raised in Oregon, the daughter of the late Walter Kirbach and Margaret Bartsch Kirbach. Her husband, John B Harris and son Kurt Alan Harris preceded her in death.
A 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Portland Oregon, she would spend much of her young adult life raising three children. She would return to school later in life and earn a Master's Degree in School Guidance and Counseling from Western Carolina. She used that degree to provide counseling services for Christ Centered Counseling.
She was very involved in the lives of her children, Craig Harris and his wife, Kim and Karin Collom and her husband, Matthew. She loved her grandchildren, JB Harris and his wife Jennifer, Thomas Harris and his wife Jennifer, Abie Harder and her husband, Daniel, Jason Dickerson and his wife, Tanya, Brittany Black and her husband, Joe, Kaitlyn Sanders and her husband, Craig, Rachael Grimm and her husband, Dyllon, Kyle Collom and his wife, Allison, Korey Collom and his wife, Courtney, and Kaleb Collom. She leaves behind her precious great grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, Andrew and Catie Dickerson, Johanna Harris, Emma and Charlotte Harris, Lucas and Greyson Black, Dawson and Connor Grimm, and Auggie Sanders.
She was a member of the Aero Club Water Ballet team in her younger days and an avid tennis player, playing well into her 80's. She also loved to travel with her husband and grandchildren and recently spent the last month of her life on a cruise of the Greek Isles.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Hendersonville where she had been a member for 47 years. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to the Hendersonville Rescue Mission P.O. Box 1512 Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019