Isaac "Ike" R. Forbes Jr., 92, of Hendersonville, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born May 30, 1928 in Gaston County, a son of the late Isaac Reese Forbes Sr. and Beula Horsley Forbes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Forbes was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Capps Forbes.
Mr. Forbes served as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corps, during WWII, within the Marianos Theater of Operations. As a long time resident of Henderson County, he was a very active member of several local churches and the American Legion, where he volunteered for the Funeral Honor Guard.
He is survived by his two sons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
A private graveside service was held at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Isaac's name be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
