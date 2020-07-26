1/
Isaac R. "Ike" Forbes Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isaac's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isaac "Ike" R. Forbes Jr., 92, of Hendersonville, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Elizabeth House. He was born May 30, 1928 in Gaston County, a son of the late Isaac Reese Forbes Sr. and Beula Horsley Forbes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Forbes was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Capps Forbes.
Mr. Forbes served as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corps, during WWII, within the Marianos Theater of Operations. As a long time resident of Henderson County, he was a very active member of several local churches and the American Legion, where he volunteered for the Funeral Honor Guard.
He is survived by his two sons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
A private graveside service was held at Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Isaac's name be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved