LAUREL PARK, NC- J. Fred Jackson, 83 of Laurel Park passed away on September 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County and was the son of the late Clyde S. and Willie Kate Garren Jackson and was also preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Stewart Sizemore, Pat Whitmire and James T. "Jim" Whitmire and a nephew Andy Sizemore.
He graduated from Hendersonville High School and served in the US Navy. At a young age he began working with his family at Jackson Funeral Home where he continued his career until retiring in 2006. He also had owned Jackson Flower Shop on Main Street.
He was an active member of the community. Fred had served on the board of directors for Pardee Hospital, board of directors for First Southern Bank then RBC Centura Bank locally and state, was Past Exalted Ruler for the Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616, was a Shriner, a Freemason, a member of the Jaycees, and served as a County Commissioner for several years.
Fred enjoyed golfing, reading, and the Captain and his wife enjoyed yachting on the "Miss Sis" and dancing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia "Sis" Whitmire Jackson; two sons James Clyde "Jay" Jackson (Carolyn) of Big Willow and, Al Johnson (Amanda) of Hilton Head, SC; three daughters, Stephanie Cosgrove (Tim) of Flat Rock, Jennifer Erwin (Steve) of Seneca, SC and Lisa Moore (Tommy) of Mills River; a sister, Vera Sizemore of Hendersonville; a brother Charles Jackson (Mary Lou) of Hendersonville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam Whitmire, Shirley R. Whitmire, Boyce A. "Blondie" Whitmire (Jeanette), William F. "Bill" Whitmire (Louise) and John F. Whitmire (Jimmie Lynn) several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his beloved fur baby Meyer.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Radford for his diligence and special care during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charlies Angels Rescue in Fletcher NC or to www.myeloma.org.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28th at the Chapel In The Pines of Jackson Funeral Service with Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. The Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616 will perform the Elks Rest Ceremony. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be private.
