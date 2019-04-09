Home

J. V. Petty

J. V. Petty Obituary
J. V. Petty, 92, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Clora Stepp Petty, wives, Laneen Rogers and Virginia Neal and a son, Kenny Petty.
J.V. retired from the State Highway Department and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include a daughter, JaVeen Ledbetter (Wayne); two sons, Rodney and Roger Petty; step children, Mary Laughter (Steve), Carolyn Sitton (Jackie) and Jimmy Neal (Linda);
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
