J. V. Petty, 92, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Clora Stepp Petty, wives, Laneen Rogers and Virginia Neal and a son, Kenny Petty.
J.V. retired from the State Highway Department and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include a daughter, JaVeen Ledbetter (Wayne); two sons, Rodney and Roger Petty; step children, Mary Laughter (Steve), Carolyn Sitton (Jackie) and Jimmy Neal (Linda);
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019