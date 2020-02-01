|
|
Sadly, Jack Andrews passed away on Friday, January 24th after a brief illness at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, one child, two stepchildren, and eleven grand-children.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville, NC on Friday, February 7th, from 10:00AM until noon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to the following organizations that Jack supported: Hendersonville Bridge Center, 130 Berry Creek Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or Safelight Domestic Shelter, 133 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020