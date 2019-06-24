|
|
RALEIGH– Former Hendersonville resident, Jack Culbreth, 94 died June 21, 2019 at Rex hospital.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m on June 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC
Jack retired from Eaton Corp in Arden, NC. He and his wife Jeanelle lived in Hendersonville for many years. Jack worked in his garden before and after retirement and enjoyed his antique cars. Jack was a wonderful husband to his wife and great stepfather and grandfather. He will be missed.
Jack is survived by his stepdaughter Marti Hampton and husband Marvin Cardon, his niece Brenda Culbreth and her husband Sam, great nephews David, James, Elisha, Great nieces Lisa and Samantha and their children, Kirk and Jennifer Downer and their children, Moriah Hampton and Wade Hampton and his son.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The Times-News from June 24 to June 25, 2019