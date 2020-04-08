Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Jack Douglas Pressley

Jack Douglas Pressley Obituary
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Jack Douglas Pressley, 68 of Hendersonville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born and raised in Cullowhee, NC and is preceded in death by his parents, B.F. and Willa Mae Pressley.
He graduated from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as an accountant. He was a proud Grandpa. He loved his dog Merlin. Merlin was definitely his best friend. He was also a huge Tarheel basketball and Braves fan. He never missed a game.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Pressley; three children, Amber Stepp and her husband Tony, Nathan Pressley and Daniel Pressley and fiancé Skye Williams and stepson James Stewart. He has four grandchildren, Devin, Landon, Kyndra and Hannah. Two sisters, Betty McFall and Nell Cooper and a brother Randy Pressley. Also several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
