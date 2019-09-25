|
|
Jack Tackett, 79, of Hendersonville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Burdine, KY on January 18, 1940 to the late Frank Harvey and Leitha Ray Tackett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Louise Flynn; his son, Robert Allen; granddaughter, Jessica Ann; six brothers, Grant, Billy, Donald, Grayson, Thurman, and Chum; two sisters,
Lexie Ambrose and Patricia Persinger.
He loved the Lord, bingo, and making people laugh. He spent years as a construction worker, painter, and bingo coordinator; His family was everything to him!
He is survived by his son, Jack (Peggy) Tackett Jr. of Apex, NC; daughter, Donna Lynn (Mike) Miller of Hendersonville, NC; daughter-in-law, Tina Tackett; grandchildren, Bobby, Charity (Tobey), Sheena, Ashley, Erika, Allison, Shelbie, Matthew, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Katilyn, Katelynn, Austin, Kayleigh, Scarlett, Taylor, Trenton, Gracee, Gianna, R.J., and Austin H.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, 9-27-19 at 6pm at 2001 Bible Baptist Church on 218 Ridge Rd. in Hendersonville, NC.
Professional service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019