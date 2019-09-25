Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation - Flat Rock
117 West Blue Ridge Road
East Flat Rock, NC 28726
(828) 435-1316
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Tackett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Tackett Obituary
Jack Tackett, 79, of Hendersonville, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Burdine, KY on January 18, 1940 to the late Frank Harvey and Leitha Ray Tackett.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Louise Flynn; his son, Robert Allen; granddaughter, Jessica Ann; six brothers, Grant, Billy, Donald, Grayson, Thurman, and Chum; two sisters,
Lexie Ambrose and Patricia Persinger.
He loved the Lord, bingo, and making people laugh. He spent years as a construction worker, painter, and bingo coordinator; His family was everything to him!
He is survived by his son, Jack (Peggy) Tackett Jr. of Apex, NC; daughter, Donna Lynn (Mike) Miller of Hendersonville, NC; daughter-in-law, Tina Tackett; grandchildren, Bobby, Charity (Tobey), Sheena, Ashley, Erika, Allison, Shelbie, Matthew, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Katilyn, Katelynn, Austin, Kayleigh, Scarlett, Taylor, Trenton, Gracee, Gianna, R.J., and Austin H.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, 9-27-19 at 6pm at 2001 Bible Baptist Church on 218 Ridge Rd. in Hendersonville, NC.
Professional service rendered by the Donald I Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation - Flat Rock
Download Now