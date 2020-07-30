I knew Lee from the neighborhood where a group of us including my sisters all played in the summer and through the school years too. He was just as awesome then as he was when he grew up and had his family. Seen him quite often making the trip up to Nancy and Jackie's house. Lee was always humble and kind, loved the Lord and adored his wife, his children his folks, everyone close to him will always hold a piece of his beautiful heart. I loved his word of the day and will miss that as I will miss the mailbox visits when I would see him. Bless the family, bless Natalie, we send all our love and prayers for comfort. I will remember his life here on earth but will always celebrate him going to be with our Lord and Savior.

Tracie Williams and family

Friend