Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Lt. Col. Jackie Wilkins Obituary
Lt. Col. Jackie Wilkins, born November 11, 1935 in Lumberton, North Carolina, died May 2, 2020 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Jack began his life working on his father's farm alongside his four brothers and sisters (Carl, Edward, Peggy and Judy). He left home to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering at East Carolina State and later a Master's in Mathematics at North Carolina State.
He proudly served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force for 22 years. His service included a tour in Germany, Vietnam and 13 years at the Pentagon.
During his retirement, Jack enjoyed golfing, dancing and traveling with his wife, Nancy. They were inseparable and after 25 years of marriage, their love never diminished. Jack will be remembered as a kind and loving man, much missed by his extended family.
Jack leaves behind his beloved wife and soul mate, Nancy Lee Wilkins; his son, Christopher (wife Sybille); his two daughters, Karen (husband Lonnie) and Julie; seven grandchildren (William, Joshua, Megan, Kristin, Corbin, Sidney and Emma) and three great-grandchildren (Riley, Ember and William). By marriage, he leaves behind a son, Brian (wife Lucille); a daughter, Julie (husband Eric); and three grandchildren (Brian, Ryan and Katherine).
The memorial and internment will be held in Hendersonville, North Carolina at a later date.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from May 8 to May 9, 2020
