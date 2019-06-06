|
James "Al" Albert Batson, 89 of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Jessie Batson; and as well as his wife, Loretta Batson.
Al retired from the U.S. Air force in 1967 as a Master Sergeant. Al moved to Hendersonville with his family in 1971. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards at the V.F.W. and working on cars.
Al is survived by three children: Patricia Ann Thompson of Florida, James Alvin Batson and his wife Gloria of Georgia, and James Alton Batson of Hendersonville; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel.
