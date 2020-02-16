|
May 5, 1949 – February 13, 2020
James Alison "Jimmy" Kimmons, 70, of Flat Rock, NC, died early Thursday morning, February 13, 2020, at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock.
Jimmy was born on May 5, 1949, in Statesville, NC and was the son of W.L. and Dorothy Carson Kimmons. After his father died, his mother married Mr. W.A. Hethcox. In 1955, Jimmy and his family moved to the Dunlap Orphanage, a mission of the ARP Church, where he grew up with numerous "brothers and sisters," especially Jeannie Metcalf and Regina Bryant.
Jimmy graduated from Brighton High School and Tennessee Tech University. He was accepted to Duke but chose to stay closer to home. After college, he sold bonds for a private equity firm and then spent a number of years selling insurance for Independent Life. In 1983, he moved to Flat Rock to live with his mother. That same year, he began working for Bonclarken Conference Center and, in 1986, was named Bonclarken's Chief Financial Officer.
For the next 27 years, Jimmy oversaw all of Bonclarken's financial activities and did so with remarkable accuracy and integrity. Bonclarken's financial health greatly improved under Jimmy's guidance and leadership. He retired in January 2014 and has spent the last six years living on the grounds of Bonclarken and volunteering with the Conference Center.
Jimmy was passionate about car racing and would often travel to Ohio and Florida to spend time in the pits with his numerous car-owning friends. He was quiet and reserved, but never hesitated to perk up when talking about his favorite races and drivers.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-father, and brother, Lenny.
A celebration of life service will be held at ten o'clock Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, at Pinecrest Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, NC, with the Rev. John Kimmons officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Jimmy to Bonclarken, 500 Pine Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or to Camp Joy, c/o Dr. Brent Turner, ARP Center, 918 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020