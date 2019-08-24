|
James Arthur Powers, 88, of Hendersonville, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
He is the son of the late Fred and Anna Powers. James was a resident of Henderson County for the past 16 years. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church.
James is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Powers of Hendersonville; and two nephews, Jim Walters of Long Beach, CA and Joel Walters of London, OH.
Services will be private.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019