James Arthur Powers Obituary
James Arthur Powers, 88, of Hendersonville, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pardee Hospital.
He is the son of the late Fred and Anna Powers. James was a resident of Henderson County for the past 16 years. He was a member of Etowah United Methodist Church.
James is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Powers of Hendersonville; and two nephews, Jim Walters of Long Beach, CA and Joel Walters of London, OH.
Services will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Aug. 24, 2019
